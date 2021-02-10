Evansville and Henderson Suspend Services Due to Road Conditions

Henderson residents who rely on the city's transportation service to get where they need to go will have to find another way for the time being as the city has suspended service today (Wednesday, February 10th, 2021) due to slick road conditions.

The City of Henderson announced the pause of its Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) service on Facebook Wednesday morning shortly after 10:00 a.m. saying it hopes to resume service Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. if road conditions allow.

Freezing rain, sleet, snow, and below freezing temperatures have made travel in nearly every part of the Tri-State difficult over the past 24 hours with multiple slide offs being reported Tuesday morning by law enforcement and local media outlets, including an incident involving a semi trailer that shut down the north bound Twin Bridge from just after 4:00 a.m. until almost 6:00.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there will be any relief from the winter conditions anytime soon with the National Weather Service forecasting more freezing rain and snow Wednesday afternoon to midday Thursday.

The weather and resulting road conditions also led the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility to temporarily suspend trash and recycling services for the day as well, with the hope they can resume on Thursday if conditions allow.

[Sources: City of Henderson on Facebook / Evansville Water Sewer Utility on Twitter]