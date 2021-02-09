Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Bottled Water Donations

The Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) does more than provide a place for homeless men in our community to get a solid meal and bed to sleep on, they also provide assistance to families and anyone in the general public who need assistance due to financial hardships, or other issues that make it difficult for them to provide for themselves at any given time. As a non-profit organization, they rely on donations from community residents like me and you in order to make it happen, and right now they could use our help.

One of the services the Rescue Mission provides to families and the general public is their To-Go Meal Program for those struggling to consistently put food on the table. In addition to providing individuals with an entreé and a few sides, the ERM gives each person a bottle of water to wash it all down with, and they're currently running low on their supply. That's where we can help.

The shelter announced their need on Facebook last week asking if we could each provide one case of water. Considering you can get a 24-pack, or in some cases, a 30-pack for less than $5.00, it should be pretty easy to grab some during your next run to the grocery store, or having one added to your grocery order that you'll pick up or have delivered.

Donations can be dropped off at Rescue Mission during regular business hours.

[Source: Evansville Rescue Mission on Facebook]

