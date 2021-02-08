When my daughter gets bored, I always remind her of the WEEK I spent without electricity when I was in elementary school because of a nasty ice storm. On day six, I completely LOST it and flipped over the Monopoly game that my dad won for the fifty-millionth time. I was over having NO HEAT, NO TV, and NO WAY TO LEAVE MY FAMILY BEHIND. She rolls her eyes and walks away. Works every time...

Let's hope the ice storm that's coming tonight doesn't get that bad but prepare NOW for what could be a nasty weather event - which could include power outages and bad road conditions.

According to the National Weather Service:

Intermittent periods of freezing rain late Tuesday night through early Thursday across parts of the outlook area may generate minor to isolated moderate ice accumulations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire region from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Ice accumulation of 0.1-0.25" and 1-2" of sleet or snow is expected. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind Chills Thursday through Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. Dangerous wind chills below zero will be possible.

How to prepare:

Grocery Shop

Get your bread, milk, and eggs NOW. And have a fun French toast party! Better to be safe than sorry.

Check Your Batteries - and Get Backups

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups especially if you have alternative heat sources like a fireplace. Also make sure they are WELL ventilated.

Buy Charging Stations

Here's a phone charging station (that you can buy locally) that you can use if the power goes out. Even better if you can find a solar version.

Make Sure Animals Are INSIDE or Have a Warm House

Be a good human.

Prepare Your Vehicle

Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep a full tank of gas.

Stay Up-to-Date

Detailed Forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Snow showers and freezing rain before 2am, then a chance of freezing rain. Low around 28. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of sprinkles, flurries, and freezing rain before 4pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of flurries after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. High near 32. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 10pm, then snow between 10pm and 2am, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 2am. Low around 24. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. North northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages