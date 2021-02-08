“Minor Icing” Forecast for IN, KY, and IL Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service in Paducah is giving us an early heads up the potential for slippery road conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after the forecast shows the potential for freezing rain in the area later this week.

According to the current forecast, the we're looking at a 30% chance of freezing rain entering the area Tuesday night. That chance increases to 40% as the calendar turns to Wednesday.

In a post on their Facebook page Sunday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists believe our area could see anywhere between a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice thanks to the arctic air that has settled on top of us which brought high temperatures down to the 20s over the weekend. They went on to say the potential is there for up to a quarter inch in some areas, although they seem to imply at this time the likelihood of anyone seeing that much is low.

Regardless, and as we all know, any amount of ice can make travelling in the Tri-State difficult and potentially dangerous, if it happens. Something else we know is that weather is wildly unpredictable, and things could change between now and then. Knowing the potential is there now gives county highway departments in the area a chance to pre-treat roads in an effort to minimize the impact any freezing rain we get may have.

Hopefully it turns out to be nothing, but in case it does become something, we have the time to prepare accordingly.

[Source: National Weather Service, Paducah, KY on Facebook]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app