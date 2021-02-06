Can’t Fall Asleep? Try This Military Sleep Technique

There are so many people who have a hard time falling asleep at night. This might help change that for them.

There's been so many nights where I just can't fall asleep. Sometimes it's hard to shut your brain off from thinking about this or that. Maybe it's the stress of the pandemic, your job, or relationship keeping you up at night. We have all been there on more than one occasion, and we certainly pay for it the next day at work.

Perhaps you have tried several remedies to help you fall asleep at night. Melatonin, ZzzQuil, peaceful meditation sounds, etc. are all things that people try out to help them fall asleep. Sometimes it works, sometimes, not so much. So what else can you try to help catch some zzz's at night?

I stumbled across an article from LAD Bible that may have the remedy for you. There's a military technique that's used to help members of the US Army sleep that was published in the book Relax and Win: Championship Performance back in 1981. However, according to LAD Bible, they say that it could work for you as well if you're having a hard time falling asleep in 2021.

It's a pretty simple technique. Here's how to put it to use:

Relax the muscles in your face, including tongue, jaw and the muscles around the eyes Drop your shoulders as far down as they'll go, followed by your upper and lower arm, one side at a time Breathe out, relaxing your chest followed by your legs, starting from the thighs and working down

You should then spend 10 seconds trying to clear your mind before thinking about one of the three following images:

You're lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you

You're lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room

You say "don't think, don't think, don't think" to yourself over and over for about 10 seconds.

That's it! Sure, it might sound silly and not helpful at all, but if it's been used to help people sleep who are in the middle of a war zone, surely there's a chance it will help put your mind at ease in the comfort of your own bed. At the very least, it's worth a try!

(H/T- LadBible)

