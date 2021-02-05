2021 St. Jude Radiothon Total Announced

To be totally honest, we weren't sure how things were going to go with this year's Radiothon. With the COVID pandemic having such an impact on the economy, we thought one of two things were going to happen. Either we'd see a dip in donations, which would be totally understandable, or despite the struggles so many in our community of dealt with over the past 11 months, the Tri-State would still find a way to show their generosity and how much they care. Fortunately, and not surprisingly, option two ruled the day.

When all was said and done, you joined the fight against childhood cancer to the tune of $97,935 which is nothing short of incredible! We can't thank you enough for your contributions. Our job is to simply deliver the message of St. Jude over the two-day Radiothon, ultimately it's up to you to call in and become a Partner in Hope, which clearly you did! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

Even though this year's Radiothon may be over, that doesn't mean you still can't become a Partner in Hope. Help save lives anytime by making your commitment to end childhood cancer with St. Jude through one of the options below.

