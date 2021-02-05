Here’s Ways to Keep Your Pets Safe in Freezing Temperatures

This week temperatures are dropping with highs in the 30s to 40s to lows below freezing, it's a good time to remind people to bring pets inside. With temps dropping into the low 20s at night, please be sure to bring your pets inside, or at least into the garage where they can have shelter from the cold.

Now that Winter is here, please make sure you have a plan in place to keep your pets safe. And if you notice someone neglecting a pet in the cold, contact your local Animal Control and report it!

Tips to Keep Pets Safe in Freezing Weather