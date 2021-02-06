The Tri-State’s Top 10 Super Bowl Half Time Performances [Video]

The Super Bowl Half Time Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year. It's always quite an honor to be asked to headline the show. The artist is really just doing the show for exposure, since they don't get paid for their performance. The NFL does cover the production costs to put on the show. These are usually filled with special effects and elaborate stages, so I'm sure that costs a pretty penny.

The Weeknd has the coveted spot for the 2021 Half Time Show. With only four studio albums out, some people question whether he was the best choice. His single 'Blinding Lights' was Billboard's Number 1 Hot 100 Song of the Year 2020, and if you ventured on to TikTok, you have no doubt seen the dance that goes with it.

How will The Weeknd stack up against past Super Bowl Half Time performers? We'll find out Sunday, February 7, 2021.

We asked you what your favorite past performances were, and these are your picks:

10. Beyoncé Super Bowl 2016

9. Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017

8. Katy Perry Super Bowl 2015

7. Paul McCartney Super Bowl 2005

6. Janet Jackson Super Bowl 2004

5. Britney, Aerosmith, NSYNC Super Bowl 2001

4. Justin Timberlake Super Bowl 2018

3. Michael Jackson Super Bowl 1993

2. Bruno Mars Super Bowl 2014

Bruno came close, but Prince's performance of Purple Rain literally in the rain, is the Tri-State's number 1 Super Bowl performance.

1. Prince Super Bowl 2007

