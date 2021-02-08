Dude In A Mankini Runs On The Field: What You Didn’t See On TV During The Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl last night, the game was paused due to a fan in a mankini running on the field.

Last night's Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a highly anticipated game. Like many, I was expecting it to be a very close and entertaining game. What we saw last night wasn't quite what we hoped for in terms of it being a close game. However, there was some entertainment during the game...and I'm not talking about the commercials or the Halftime Show.

With about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs' offense was on the field to try to get in the end zone for the first time in the game. Patrick Mahomes was looking to build momentum when all of the sudden a fan rushed the field. The cameras caught a quick glimpse of the man before focusing the attention onto players and the game was timed out.

During this time, security and police officers began to chase this man wearing black shorts and a pink Borat-style mankini. The fan ran all over the field before being tackled near the end zone. However, the CBS broadcast did not show any of that during the game. Which left many of us disappointed because we wanted to see what was going on. Luckily we live in an age where everyone has their phones on them, so several fans in attendance caught this moment on camera.

The fan on the field was later identified as 31 year old Florida man, Yuri Andrade. After being tackled and escorted off the field, Andrade was arrested and charged Sunday night with trespassing. The Hillsborough County arrest database shows Andrade posted a $500 cash bond and was released Monday just before 8 a.m., according to WFLA.

WFLA also says that Andrade was planted there by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Zdorovetskiy runs the website Vitaly Uncensored, which is an adult website. If you watch the video, you will notice Vitaly Uncensored was written on the front of Andrade’s swimsuit. Oh, and this isn't the first time that Zdorovetskiy has pulled a stunt like this before. There have been other antics for Vitaly Uncensored at the World Series and NBA Finals. If these reports are true, don't you think that Zdorovetskiy should be getting some sort of punishment as well?

While, yes, this was funny and entertaining...there are some serious consequences to someone running out like that in the middle of a sporting event. So I highly recommend that you don't do anything like this. You'll definitely end up in jail and most likely end up getting the tar knocked out of you by security.

