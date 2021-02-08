Snow, Freezing Rain, Ice Forecast for the Tri-State This Week

Here in the Tri-State, we've already dealt with a couple bouts of winter weather outside of cold temperatures. The roughly one inch of snow that fell across our area Saturday night into Sunday morning being the most recent which caused hazardous driving conditions for most of us early in the day before melting off by the late morning/early afternoon. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, there's a chance we'll be dealing with more of it through most of this week.

The Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of the Tri-State beginning this afternoon (Monday, February 8th, 2021) at 3:00 p.m. Central until Tuesday morning at 6:00 for nearly all of southern Indiana, southern Illinois, along with Henderson and Union counties in Kentucky.

The system is expected to start as snow fall with average accumulations of about an inch, followed by light freezing rain that will cause a thin layer of ice to form on top. But that's just the beginning.

Early Sunday morning the NWS announced the potential for icing across most of the area beginning Tuesday night and last into Wednesday.

The chance for winter precipitation will last into early Thursday before finally coming to an end. Of course this means we can expect slick road conditions and hazardous travel conditions, so give yourself a little extra time to get to work this week, and be sure to check back here for any school and business closings or delays that may happen as a result of those conditions.

[Source: National Weather Service, Paducah, Kentucky]

