Adele’s Naturally in Evansville Will Be Closing

Adele's Naturally is a locally owned and operated business on Evansville's east side. They're known for their natural health products, things like vitamins, supplements, and natural personal care products. Unfortunately on February 8th, 2021 Adele's Naturally took to Facebook to share that they will be closing.

In a post to the Adele's Naturally Facebook page they say:

After much deliberation, the difficult decision has been made to close the store. At this time, we do not have a set date as our last day, but we will post when that information becomes available. We want to thank all of our customers for your years of patronage. Effective immediately, EVERYTHING in the store will be discounted 25%.

They didn't say what lead them to this decision, but it is always sad to hear of a local business closing their doors. I've picked up vitamins from time to time at Adele's and while on their website I could not find the exact amount of time they've been open, I know they've been open since I can remember so it's been quite a while that they've been located in the Tri-state.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can follow along with Adele's Naturally on Facebook so you don't miss any future announcements, and you don't miss when they announce their closing date. I wish them all the best in the future, and thank you for your time in the Evansville community Adele's! I'll also be sure to keep you updated as Adele's makes the announcement on their final closing date.

After much deliberation, the difficult decision has been made to close the store. At this time, we do not have a set... Posted by Adele's Naturally on Monday, February 8, 2021