Evansville Police Seeking Info on Stolen Communications Trailer

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are asking for your help in locating a communications trailer that was recently stolen from a business on the city's northeast side.

According to a press release provided by EPD Public Information Officer, Nick Winsett, the trailer was taken from Metronet at 3701 Communications Way, behind the Schnuck's complex at the corner of Green River and Lynch Roads. The company provides fiber optic telecommunications services such as high speed internet and telephone.

Sergeant Winsett's press release says investigators believe the trailer was taken sometime overnight on Sunday, February 7th. He did not provide specifics on what kind of equipment, if any, was inside the trailer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sgt. Winsett also provided the following surveillance photos of the vehicle believed to used to take the trailer. Unfortunately, due to the time of night the theft took place and the quality of the camera, the pictures don't provide a huge amount of detail, however they do give a good idea of the type of vehicle used by the suspect, or suspects, which appears to be an older, dark red Ford Explorer with a sun roof and possibly silver or tan accents over the wheels and running boards.

Evansville Police Department

Evansville Police Department

If you have any information that may help investigators identify a suspect, or locate the trailer, contact the Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]