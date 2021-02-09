Just a couple of weeks ago, a lot of parents were upset that the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation canceled classes based on the snow forecast. This decision was made hours before there was a flake in the air, because the predicted snowfall timing would effect the drive home.

We had basically the opposite situation this morning. Some roadways were still slick from overnight freezing temperatures, but the main roadways were in good condition. The EVSC determined that classes could operate on regular schedule. This seemed to be okay, until a school bus, with students in it, left a roadway in rural Vanderburgh County.

Evansville Watch reported the slide off around 7:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. It occurred at St Joe Rd & Number 6 School Rd. No injuries were reported, but if you have kids on that bus, I'm sure your heart skipped a beat.

Upset parents voiced their opinions on when school should or should not close for weather on Evansville Watch's Facebook page.

EVSC Parents Sound off About No Delay for Ice

