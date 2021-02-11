How to Find and Apply for Positions During our Virtual Community Job Fair

If you live in the Tri-State area, chances are you're going to be stuck inside while we get through this winter storm warning which has brought a bunch of sleet and sub-freezing temperatures. Take advantage of this time to take a look at our virtual community job fair - it's super easy to do, and it's going on until the end of February.

The thing I've always thought was neat about our job fair was/is the variety of employers and employment opportunities - there's something for everyone. Whether you already have a job and are maybe thinking about making a change, or if you don't have a job and are open to just open anything, or maybe somewhere in between - our job fair is a great place to start.

One of the biggest benefits to having it online this year is the flexibility it gives you. You don't have to worry about taking time off from your current job. You don't have to worry about finding a sitter or daycare if you're a stay-at-home parent. You don't have to worry about getting a new outfit, or even wearing pants for that matter. You can take as much time as you need looking through the employers, and you can do that any time, day or night.

We spoke again with our Digital Sales Manager, Sarah Robinson, and she explains how easy it is to access the job fair - and you can do that on our website or on the MY105.3 app.

How to Apply Online During Virtual Job Fair

