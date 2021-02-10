National Weather Service Labels Driving Conditions as ‘Extremely Dangerous & Life Threatening’

On Monday, it was predicted that we were supposed to get three inches of snow where my family and I live. I woke up about five times overnight checking to see if it had snowed... But alas, nothing. Yesterday was also pretty quiet and when I got up this morning, I was surprised when my daughter's school sent out a school cancelation notice. It didn't look any different outside but that's what makes ice so dangerous - you can't see it until it's too late.

Later this morning, my husband texted me with this text: ROADS ARE COMPLETE ICE. And then, The National Weather Service posted this to Facebook.

[9:45 AM Wednesday, Feb. 10] LIFE-THREATENING DRIVING CONDITIONS OCCURRING ACROSS THE REGION. PLEASE STAY HOME IF YOU CAN!

Extremely dangerous, life-threatening driving conditions are occurring across much of the area. Multiple fatal traffic accidents have occurred. More freezing drizzle is moving through SE MO and SW IL, and this will move into the Evansville Tri-State soon. Stay home if you can!

I have to tell you, the good folks at the NWS don't seem to be dramatic alarmists... So, when they say life-threatening, they mean it.

According to the National Weather Service:

Dangerous, life-threatening travel conditions continue across the region. Just after 10 a.m. radar showed freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet expanding over southern Illinois. This could cause even worsening conditions along Route 13, Interstate 57 and all untreated, and secondary roads through early afternoon.

In fact, conditions are dangerous on many area roads across all of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and most of western Kentucky. Also, many untreated parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and other surfaces are very dangerous to walk on.

DO NOT TRAVEL unless you absolutely have to. More freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet are on the way through the end of the day.

An Ice Storm Warning continues across portions of southeast Missouri, the southern tip of Illinois and much of western Kentucky, with a Winter Weather Advisory north across the rest of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana.

How to prepare for a winter weather event:

Grocery Shop

Get your bread, milk, and eggs NOW. And have a fun French toast party! Better to be safe than sorry.

Check Your Batteries - and Get Backups

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups especially if you have alternative heat sources like a fireplace. Also make sure they are WELL ventilated.

Buy Charging Stations

Here's a phone charging station (that you can buy locally) that you can use if the power goes out. Even better if you can find a solar version.

Make Sure Animals Are INSIDE or Have a Warm House

Be a good human.

Prepare Your Vehicle

Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep a full tank of gas.

Stay Up-to-Date

Download our app! We will stay on top of the storm and all the closing with help from our weather partners at Eyewitness News.

Detailed Forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Freezing rain before 4pm, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. High near 31. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 1am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of snow and freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of snow between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages