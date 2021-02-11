Feed Evansville’s Food Share Postponed Due to Weather

Feed Evansville has been making sure families have enough food to eat throughout the pandemic. Utilizing the Farmers to Families Food Box program, volunteers have been distributing healthy food to families that cannot afford this items. Farmers to Families is a partnership with the U.S.D.A. that began last May, and continues to provide support in communities that need it.

Due to the weather, the (Wednesday, February 10, 2021) food distribution has been postponed to tomorrow (Friday, February 12, 2021).

Families that need healthy food assistance will be able to pick up the Farmers to Families meals at Hartke pool from 11 A.M.-5 P.M.

PLEASE NOTE:

By accepting this food, you agree that:

- You are in need of these Farmers to Families Food Boxes. or

- You lack access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

or

- You lack the funds or resources to obtain food elsewhere.

or

- You need this for your household use (resale is prohibited).

Due to weather/road conditions Feed Evansville is postponing this week’s food distribution to

