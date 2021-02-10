Winter Storm Warning Issued for Several Southern Indiana Counties

The winter hits just keep coming for the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has placed the following counties under a Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11th (2021).

Vanderburgh

Warrick

Posey

Gibson

Spencer

Pike

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The main threat of the storm is sleet and freezing rain. The NWS says both will be heavy the remainder of the day Wednesday and into Wednesday evening with possible sleet accumulations of up to a half inch, and another tenth of an inch of ice on top of what we've already received.

This will make travelling on Tri-State roads extremely difficult to navigate, and the NWS strongly encourages all residents to limit travel, or stay off the roads completely.

Here's the full statement:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Paducah KY

131 PM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...Prolonged icing event expected Today through Thursday...

.Significant ice accumulations are expected to produce

treacherous, potentially life-threatening travel conditions

through Thursday morning. While ice accumulations are expected to

be higher over parts of West Kentucky, the southern tip of

Illinois, and the Delta region of Southeast Missouri, dangerous

road conditions are anticipated across the entire Quad State.

Layering of sleet on top of freezing rain will heighten hazardous

travel conditions.

INZ081-082-085>088-110345-

/O.UPG.KPAH.WW.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-210212T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KPAH.WS.W.0001.210210T1931Z-210212T0000Z/

Gibson-Pike-Posey-Vanderburgh-Warrick-Spencer-

Including the cities of Fort Branch, Petersburg, Poseyville,

Evansville, Boonville, and Rockport

131 PM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet accumulations around one

half inch and additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth

inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday, with the majority of the

freezing rain accumulation Wednesday afternoon and the majority

of the sleet accumulation Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening road

conditions. Cold temperatures will keep surfaces frozen long

after precipitation ends. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning and evening commutes. Some tree damage and power

outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be

treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for

possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates

on this situation.

[Source: National Weather Service, Paducah, Kentucky]

READ MORE: 10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter