This Home and RV Renovation Hack Will Brighten Things Up and Save You Money

Soon after we bought our camper, my husband started entertaining the idea of buying older campers and flipping them. He wasn't satisfied with the craftsmanship of some of the new campers compared to older campers.

So, we began researching everything we could find out about a business like this one. We found several groups on Facebook that offer tons of renovation info, ideas and hacks. One such hack involved old yellowing plastic.

Older campers are full of plastic parts that have aged and become yellow in color instead of the bright white when they were brand new. Sometimes trying to replace some of the bigger items that have yellowed can get super expensive. Whether you are flipping campers or just trying to spruce up your existing camper, you are always looking to save money.

Even though it might seem like it would just be easier to spend the money, stop before you do. Nicki, a member of an RV Facebook group that shares ideas and tips, posted this amazing bleaching hack that will turn your yellow, white again and it costs hardly anything.

The shower insert was super yellow in my trailer, so I began researching the different options I could do in updating it. A new insert would've been around $200+ and since I love to budget and do DIY hacks, I knew there was something better and more affordable out there. Thus, I then read that rust-oleum had a shower kit to paint everything white but after checking the reviews, I wasn't convinced that it would last that long. Then my researching came across reverting the yellowing plastic to its original color. There are many videos online on how to use hydrogen peroxide to turn old yellowing computers, keyboards, etc. to their original lighter shade (so cool). Many had used regular hydrogen peroxide + a uv light to brighten plastic, but since I didn't have a uv light to put into the shower, I came across this $14 hair developer someone used (has a higher concentration of peroxide?). I used a paintbrush to apply it (make sure you wear gloves) and left it on for 24+ hours and it seemed to work great! Below are pictures of the before and after. think I will reapply it again to get it even whiter. Now to tackle the rest of the yellow plastic in my trailer.

With this hack you can save a lot of money that you can spend on fun things to do while camping.

The website, retrofixes.com, that Nicki gives credit to for this money saving hack, also shares ideas of how this hack can clean up other things too, like old toys.

According to retrofix, this is what you need to know.

Methods of Treatment:

Pure Hydrogen Peroxide with no additives. This is the easiest method and perfect for small items. The peroxide strength ranges from 3% to 12%. Higher concentrations above %3 can only be purchased from Hair Salon stores. This is the simplest method IF the item can be completely submerged. Weaker 3% peroxiderequires longer application time. Hydrogen Peroxide Homemade GEL. This method has many names online: seaglow, sauce & retrobright. Recipes & more info available online. Honestly I dislike to complicated process. Hydrogen Peroxide ready made GEL. This method is perfect for large items. The peroxide gel will stick to the plastic during application."Cream Peroxide 40Vol" 12% Strength. Its found in hair salon stores. Simple, cheap & works.

For more tips, click HERE.

Thanks, Nicki, for letting me share your awesome hack.

