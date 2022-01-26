TRISTATE SCAM ALERT: Fake Court Summons – See The Bogus Email

It’s going to happen, you know it is, unless you live completely off of the grind and never use a computer. Nope, even if you are basically living as a hermit, scammers will find you either by mail or cell phone. Sometimes, they will even come right up to your front door. They will try anything and stop at nothing to try to steal you information, identity, and money.

The scammers out there are very cunning. They are constantly trying to figure out ways to trick you into giving your info or clicking a link so they can steal your info.

Right now, the scammers are hitting up your phone like crazy. Every day, I get at least half a dozen text messages telling me that if I click the link in the text I can learn how to lose 10 pounds in a week, or get rid of all my wrinkles with a miracle cream.

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Sometimes, the texts will congratulate me for winning a gift card or shopping spree. Ohm but to get it I have to click the link in the text. Same goes for the Amazon packages I never ordered with a tracking link that I need to click. All of which is a scam link to compromise the info on my phone.

You basically have a degree in criminal justice to decipher the real and fake, not only on your phone but your personal and work email, too.

All of these requests involve clicking a link. Manu times, they hit you with more than one link. If one link doesn't work, they hope you will try to click another, and maybe another.

Here is an example of a bogus scam email

I received through my work email this morning. Apparently, I have been summoned to court by email.

Gavel and legal law books concept imagery Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Do the courts ever summon you through email?

According to cbsnews.com,

Courts don't send summons via email. (Knowing this should also help you avoid a similar email scam that purports to admonish you for not showing up for jury duty.) If you're really being called to court, you''ll get a notice via the U.S. Postal Service or through a process server.

Sounds like the courts never summon you through email, yet here we are.

Lelsie Morgan Leslie Morgan loading...

Not that I couldn't be summoned to court at any time, but this email is ridiculous. Look at how very vague it is in the delivery of needed info. It doesn't tell me what state or county.

It also doesn't tell me the offense for which I am being summoned to court. It doesn't even tell me when or where I'm supposed to appear except at 3:30 pm next week.

The email is just garbage and that is exactly where you should put it, in your email trash. Do this ASAP.

What to look for

According to consumer.ftc.gov, here are some texting red flags for you to look out for.

say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts

claim there’s a problem with your account or your payment information

say you must confirm some personal information

include a fake invoice

want you to click on a link to make a payment

say you’re eligible to register for a government refund

offer a coupon for free stuff

Actual scam attempts that have come to my phone

SCAM ALERT: Text Scams That Look Legit Are On The Rise Involving Apple, FedEx, Food Stamps and More

SCAM ALERT: Fake Court Summons and More Text Scams Involving Package Delivery, Computers, Gift Cards and More

Whatever you do, please NEVER click any links in a text or email.

And, always remember, NEVER give your personal or your financial information to anybody, in person, in an email or over the phone.

