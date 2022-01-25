Kentucky Couple At Odds Over Glitter – She Loves It, He Hates It

Well, here we are again. The holidays are over and I'm just now getting around to taking down the last of my Christmas decorations. Every year my husband and I get into a battle about lingering Christmas glitter. He literally can't stand the tiny, shiny pieces of bling, and I happen to love everything that glitters. So therefore, we are at odds at least once, sometimes twice a year or more about things that shine with glitter.

Now, I know that he was able to make a glitter exception when it was all over a half naked (or naked) dancer in a certain kind of club. In fact he has sat right beside a pre-med student as she shared her hopes and dreams with him. At the time, he probably appeared to love glitter. I'm sure she could see it in his eyes. He probably just doesn't want to be rude, right?

But, with me, glitter gets a big NO. I realize I'm not wearing it all over my naked body. I guess that makes a difference in the thoughts and reason processes of the brain.

I just want have it on decorations for Christmas, Easter, Valentines Day, most holidays, some make-up and granddaughter clothing. But, even in small amounts, he goes crazy. He will vacuum everyday, more than once a day, trying to get the pieces of sparkle off of the floors.

He sees the glitter as a never ending bit of small annoying trash on the floor. Whereas I see glitter, on the floor as a small beautiful reminder of a celebration. When I see a piece, it always makes me happy.

In my husband's defense, he isn't the only one who feels strong against the use of glitter. After years of tormenting him, I found out there is a real reason that scientists are now saying that glitter should be banned.

According to The Guardian,

Glitter...made from a combination of aluminum and plastic, is a microplastic. However, unlike other microplastics, which are the tiny (between five millimeters and one micrometer) particles into which larger plastic items like bottles disintegrate over time, glitter is sold in its most environmentally hazardous format from the get-go, just for fun.

Not everybody agrees with glitter being a threat to the environment. Some call it ridiculous since it would take so much to make any negative impact at all since only 2% of the ocean's pollutants are microplastics.

Yes, the the fact that plastics are negatively affecting our environment is real and needs to be dealt with in a way that will save our planet for the future.

But, I'm not sure getting rid of glitter is the answer. It seems like a small problem within a really huge problem. I guess we need to start somewhere and if getting rid of glitter can help, maybe we should make it out of something that IS safe for the environment.

If it won't vacuum up easily or dissolve with a few hours, he will still hate glitter. But, you know I'll still be using it. ;-)

What are your thoughts on glitter?

