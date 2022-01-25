You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Indiana State Sanatorium

You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.

According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State Sanatorium was once called the Indiana State Tuberculosis Hospital and was opened in 1907. The Sanatorium had great success with curing tuberculosis and in 1919 the name was changed to the Indiana State Sanatorium. The old building was abandoned in 2011 but then purchased in 2020 where the new owner sets up tours and overnight stays (IndyStar). Now you can go on a real paranormal ghost hunt at the Indiana State Sanatorium!

It's said that the Indiana State Sanatorium is a prime location for hearing disembodied voices, seeing apparitions, and a hotbed of poltergeist activity. So if these spooky things sound right up your alley, Ghost Hunts USA is hosting several overnight ghost hunt events that you can be a part of. The overnight event starts at 8:30 PM and ends at 6:00 AM. When you purchase tickets your admission includes overnight access to the most haunted areas of Indiana State Sanatorium, which are said to be the admin, nursing, Adam's Hall, Power, and the Laundry room. You also will get access to the tunnel, Superintendent's Mansion, all 5 floors, and more.

And no need to worry, you won't be on the ghost hunt alone, you'll actually be on the hunt with an experienced ghost hunting team with access to their professional equipment which includes things like trigger objects and EMF meters that way you won't miss out on any paranormal activity.

If this ghost hunt sounds like something right up your alley, you can check out GhostHuntsUSA.com to book your stay. They've got plenty of dates available throughout 2022.

If you want to learn more about the Indiana State Sanatorium check out this video with a lot of interesting history:



