Luxury Cabin in the Kentucky Mountains Is Perfect For A Quiet Getaway
Today is National Plan A Vacation Day. Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway.
NOT QUITE A DRIVE TO THE MOUNTAINS
Our family loves the beach don't get me wrong. We travel to the beach at least once a year but we find serenity in taking it on back to a slow-paced life where we can get away from all the hustle and bustle of what we normally do. Heading to a cabin for vacation usually leaves us feeling rested when we return. Angel here and I found a cabin about four hours from the Tri-State (so not quite a drive to the Smokies) right here in Kentucky and I am pretty sure you'll agree it's like heaven on earth if you love nature, peace, and quiet.
A LUXURY CABIN IN THE WOODS
The name of the cabin is what got me. Yes, I love nature but if I can have luxury and nature together even better! Here's what VRBO had to say about this delightful place;
The Cabin is a fully furnished rustic 3 bedroom home on 13 acres of woods with a fishing pond and 2 fire-pits for those chilly nights. The property has plenty of wildlife you can see from the porch, deer, turkey, and lots of smaller animals. The house features a gas log fireplace and a fully stocked kitchen for cooking up your favorite dishes also we provide a gas grill outside on the wrap-around porch.
The most appealing thing for me is the wrap-around porch with a swing. Take me there right now to Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
This place even has an across-the-board 5-star review.