Over 30 Restaurants Planning To Come To The Evansville Area In 2022

Downtown Evansville
Menu: Mexican street food
Location: 200 Main Street
Opening: TBA
Carpenter Crossing Food Hall
Type: Five restaurant shops, bar, seating, patio, etc.
Location: 408 Carpenter Street
Opening: Summer
Cosmo’s Bistro
Menu: TBA (farm-to-fork concept)
Location: 101 SE Third Street
Opening: Spring/Summer
Downtown Abbey
Menu: TBA (steak and seafood)
Location: 415 Main Street
Opening: TBA
Menu: Smoothies, tea, coffees, etc.
Location: 300 Main Street
Opening: Coming Soon
Menu: Cookies
Location: 318 Main Street (pending)
Opening: TBA
Samuel’s
Menu: Burgers, beer, etc.
Location: 113 SE Fourth Street
Opening: Spring
Evansville's East Side
Backyard Bar & Games
Menu: TBA
Location: 5416 E Indiana Street (pending)
Opening: TBA
Menu: Burgers, pizza, wings, sandwiches, steaks, etc.
Location: 1 North Burkhardt Road
Opening: Late Spring/Early Summer
El Paisano
Menu: TBA (tacos)
Location: 311 South Green River Road (pending)
Opening: TBA
Menu: Pancakes, omelets, burritos, burgers, etc.
Location: 6550 E Lloyd Expressway*
*Moving locations
Opening: TBA
Menu: TBA (street tacos)
Location: 6840 Logan Drive – Suite A
Opening: TBA
Menu: TBA
Location: 1700 Morgan Center Drive
Opening: TBA
Menu: International baked items, coffee, sandwiches, etc.
Location: Washington Square
Opening: TBA
Menu: Sandwiches, salads, soups, cookies, cakes, etc.
Location: 111 South Green River Road*
*Moving Locations
Opening: Coming Soon
Menu: Juices, smoothies, soul bowls (acai), waffles, gourmet toast, etc.
Location*: TBA – Near Burkhardt Road
Opening: TBA
*Plans to expand to Downtown Evansville in the future
Evansville's West Side
Menu: Donuts, bagels, coffee, cookies, etc.
Location: 4800 W Lloyd Expressway
Opening: Late Spring/Summer 2022
Menu: BBQ
Location: 901 W Franklin Street
Opening: Late Summer/Early Fall
Type: Charcuterie, delivery, lunchboxes, macarons, wine, etc.
Location: 2015 W Franklin Street
Opening: Coming Soon
Evansville's North Side
Menu: Appetizers, burgers, pizza, appetizers
Location: 19501 Elpers Road
Opening: Late Winter/Early Spring
Evansville's South Side
Type: Shared Kitchen Space
Location: 1201 S Bedford Avenue
Opening: TBA
Menu: Variety of vegan food and desserts
Location: 1201 S Bedford Avenue (Inside Bedford Collab)
Newburgh
Menu: Coffee, ice cream, waffles, etc.
Location: 20 W Water Street
Opening: Spring
Menu: Sandwiches, salads, spuds, soups, tea
Location: 3788 Libbert Road
Opening: Tentatively opening Monday, February 7th
Menu: Beer, coffee, breakfast items, etc.
Location: 8245 High Pointe Drive
Opening: TBA
Menu: Steakburgers
Location: 8566 Ruffian Lane
Opening: TBA
Pizza 261
Menu: Pizza
Location: 4944 Old SR 261 – Suite 9
Opening: TBA
Menu: Teriyaki bowls, rice, etc
Location: 8833 High Pointe Drive
Opening: Summer 2022
Locations To Be Announced
Menu: Ice cream
Location: TBA
Opening: TBA
Menu: Firecakes (donuts), drips (coffee), etc.
Location: TBA*
*Considering opening either a small brick and mortar location or 2 food trucks
Opening: TBA