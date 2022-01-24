It's time to pour it out fellow Magnolia fans! Netflix has just released the Sweet Magnolias Season 2 trailer and it's EVERYTHING!!!!!

DON'T WATCH IT IF YOU AREN'T CAUGHT UP

Angel here and let me be the first to say if you don't like spoilers and haven't finished or watched to first season STOP right where you are and do not watch it. There are some things that will ruin the excitement for you as you're watching and let's be honest you don't want that.

SWEET LORD JUST POUR IT OUT I DON'T HAVE TIME TO WATCH SEASON ONE

Sweet Magnolias a romantic drama takes place in the town of Serenity. If you are a Reba fan you'll see one very familiar face. Joanna Garcia Swisher, who you might remember more as Cheyenne from Reba and Chris Klein from all of the American Pie movies star as a popular couple in the town who fall into scandal after Chris has an affair and gets his mistress pregnant (also his office assistant).

The show brings three childhood best friends together in the best and worst ways while trying to raise families, navigate life, love, and all the in-between.

We are left at the end of Season One with a major cliffhanger and all the main characters are brought together in a life or death situation not knowing who might return to Season Two.

Get our free mobile app

GO BACK AND REWATCH SEASON ONE

I have seen many Magnolia fans going back and rewatching the first season to help them familiarize themselves with what happened. I did this last week and had forgotten several important details so I would suggest if you haven't, find a cozy spot on your couch and get to binging.

Without further a due here you go;

Season 2 drops on Friday, February 4!

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb Attracts People From All Around The World One Kentucky Airbnb is quite popular all around the world. We took a look around.

Why My Grandparents Farm Taught Me All I Needed To Know About Life