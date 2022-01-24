The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is Almost 200 Years Old and Right Here in the Tri-State

There is no shortage of places to eat in the Tri-State area, but did you know the Tri-State is home to the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana? It's true!

Located in Haubstadt, Indiana there's a restaurant you've probably heard of, The Log Inn. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.

I knew The Log Inn had a lot of history, but I didn't realize The Log Inn was almost 200 years old! In fact this year The Log Inn turns 197 years old! It's pretty cool that we have something with so much history right here in the Tri-State. The Log Inn has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana.

The Log Inn specializes in family-style meals, where each person gets a serving of chicken, ham, or roast beef, and then there are large sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, two vegetables, coleslaw, and hot rolls. So you order whatever meat you want and then you dig in! The Log Inn is especially known for its delicious fried chicken.

If you're from the Tri-State area or have lived here for a while, there's a good chance you've been to The Log Inn. In my family, The Log Inn is where we always go to celebrate big occasions and take out-of-town guests. Something about delicious comfort food served up in a building that's almost two centuries old makes it an excited and delicious place to eat!

