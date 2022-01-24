Road Trip Alert: Glow In The Dark Snow Tubing In Ohio

This looks like an awesome way to spend a winter evening!

It's wintertime and we currently don't have any snow in the area to play any winter activities. Paoli Peaks seems to be our only option in the Evansville area for outdoor winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. It is a hot spot for families to visit. I went there once and tried my hand at skiing. Let's just say that it was an epic failure on so many accounts. It looks like they won't have night skiing or tubing in the 2022 season. Don't let that stop you from visiting the slopes though. However, if you really want to go tubing at night, I saw a post going viral about a snow tubing adventure that looks like a blast, and I knew that I had to share it with you.

Funtimes Fun Park in Alliance, Ohio offers a variety of attractions for guests of all ages. While there you can have fun with attractions such as Miniature Golf, Go-Karts, Batting Cages, Splash Waterpark, Bumper Boats, Bumper Cars, several rides, and one new attraction that will only be around for a couple of months...Glo Tubing.

Yes, you can hop on a tube and slide down a 100-foot slope with synthetic ice at night, and it's all lit up in neon lights. It looks awesome!

Funtimes Fun Park is offering Glo Tubing in two-hour sessions for $18 per person or unlimited slides for $25 per person with new sessions beginning every hour. Again, this attraction won't be around long. It looks like you will have to make your reservations between January 21, 2022, through March 26, 2022.

You can find out more information about Funtimes Fun Park and how to make your reservations by clicking here.

