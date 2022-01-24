Most of us were not given the challenges that Amanda Powell faces every day.

Amanda was active and healthy, ready to take on the world as a high school teacher. When she was hit with the devastating diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she was angry with God. Who wouldn't be?

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). In MS , the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves."

Over time, the irreversible damage causes a range of symptoms from limiting mobility, to problems with speech, and even feelings of electric shock sensations in the neck. There is no cure for MS at this time, just protocols to slow the progression of the disease and manage symptoms.

A diagnosis like this would be hard for anyone to swallow. But Amanda soon realized that God was her greatest asset. She realized that Jesus had been through so much for us, and He knew what it was like to suffer. She drew close to God recognizing that every blessing was from Him. She has realized that her pain has a greater purpose and can be an encouragement to those facing their own pain.

Built with a holy tenacity and a strong constitution, she continues to be positive and always moving forward in her faith. Married and the mother of five, with the youngest having cerebral palsy, she continues to stay positive. She runs her small business as a sales consultant with Rodan + Fields with an emphasis on enjoying the people she meets and works with.

Her story demonstrates the importance of fine-tuning the spirit, mind, and body connection. And though I'm not "supposed" to say it, I will anyway! Amanda is one of my favorite fitness students!

Hear Amanda's story on our exclusive Shaped by Faith On-Demand show right here!

