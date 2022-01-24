Did you know that many local restaurants offer free meals, appetizers, drinks, or desserts on your birthday in 2022? Well, it's my birthday week so I needed to know where to go. Here's a list of 40 area restaurants to choose from.

Why should you pay on your special day, when you can eat for FREE. Many restaurants do require that you sign up for their e-clubs in exchange for your birthday treat. Sign up early to make sure your big day is something special and delicious. My birthday is coming up on Friday, January 28th, and now, which to choose? So many delicious options!

Restaurants Offering Birthday Freebies

Applebee’s - Join the Applebee’s email club and get a $5 off $25 coupon on your birthday.

Arby’s – Free Milkshake and Cury Fries when you purchase a sandwich.

Auntie Anne's - Get a free pretzel coupon with Pretzel Perks.

Baskin Robbins - Get a Free Scoop of Ice Cream when you sign up for the Baskin Robbins Birthday Club.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – Join Team ‘O’ Brady’s and get a Free Appetizer with Entree Purchase.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - With Premier Rewards Plus you get a free Pizzookie.

Bonefish Grill - Become a Bonefish Grill Insider and get a Free dessert.

Boston Market - Members of the Rotisserie Rewards Club get "special perks".

Buffalo Wild Wings – Sign up for their Buffalo Circle and get Free Snack-size Wings (boneless or traditional).

Chick-fil-A - If you're a Chick-fil-A One member you'll get a free dessert.

Chili’s – Chili’s Email Club Members get a free Brownie Sundae along with free chips and salsa.

Cold Stone Creamery - Get a BOGO offer with My Cold Stone Club.

Cracker Barrel – Free Desert

Culver's - Enjoy one free sundae on your birthday.

Dairy Queen – Blizzard Fan Club Members get a Free Blizzard with a purchase of Blizzard.

Denny’s – Free Grand Slam Breakfast!

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free Beverage as a Member of DD Perks.

Firehouse Subs – Free Medium Sub when you join their Firehouse Rewards Program.

Hooters – Get 10 Free Wings when you sign up for Hooters eClub.

IHOP – If you’re part of the IHOP’s Reward Program you’ll enjoy a Free Stack of Pancakes.

Krispy Kreme - Get a Free Donut if you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards Member.

Longhorn Steakhouse - Free dessert of your choice on your Longhorn Account.

McDonald's - Sign up for McDonald's email newsletter and get a FREE Happy Meal.

Moe's Southwestern Grill - Free burrito when you download their app.

Moonlite Barb-Birthday-Q Inn – Small Chocolate Lava Cake w/Candle.

Olive Garden – Sign up on their website and get unlimited breadsticks and a free dessert.

Orange Julius – Join the Julius League and get a Free Drink.

Orange Leaf - $3 off frozen yogurt with the Ounce Back program.

Outback Steakhouse - Free kids-sized vanilla sundae.

Panera – Sign up for the Panera Rewards Program and get a Free Surprise.

Pizza Hut – Sign up for an online account and they’ll email a coupon for free Cinnamon Sticks.

Red Lobster – Join the Fresh Catch Club and Get a Free Gift.

Sonic - Get a FREE birthday treat with My Sonic rewards.

Starbucks – Sign up for their Rewards Program and receive a coupon for a Free Drink or Food Item.

Subway – Sign up for Subway’s Eat Fresh Club and enjoy a Free Six-inch Sub and Drink.

Texas Roadhouse – Free Appetizer when you register online.

TGI Friday’s – Give Me More Stripes members get a Free Dessert.

Wingstop - Get a free order of fries when you sign up for The Club.

Zaxby's - With Zaxby's email club get a free Big Zax Snak.

Birthdays only come once a year, so take advantage of it!

