Potential Love Connection Made at Evansville Thunderbolts Game
The force was strong with these two during Star Wars Night at the Ford Center on Saturday night.
If you've ever been to an Evansville Thunderbolts game or any other professional sporting event for that matter, you've likely seen the famous Kiss Cam. This is where they go around the stadium and put two people on the jumbotron and encourage them to show their love for one another. Sometimes this leads to hilarious fails, like when they unknowingly put a brother and sister on there or two complete strangers who have no interest in swapping spit with one another. In the case of Saturday night's Thunderbolts game at the Ford Center, the Kiss Cam may end up being responsible for a long-term relationship.
The team's former game emcee turned account executive, Stephen Rickard, shared the story of Jordan and Hunter, two strangers who share a love of the Thunderbolts and could ultimately share a love for each other after sharing a couple of flirtatious messages on the Kiss Cam over the course of the game.
Jordan & Hunter - A Kiss Cam Love Story in Pictures
Where things go from here is anyone's guess. Will they go out on a date or two and realize they're not right for each other? Or, will it turn into something more? Will the day come when they tell their kids and grandkids about how they met at a hockey game while the whole stadium watched? Who knows. However it plays out, they'll definitely have a story to share for years to come.
Best of luck you two!
[Source: Stephen Rickard on Facebook]