The force was strong with these two during Star Wars Night at the Ford Center on Saturday night.

If you've ever been to an Evansville Thunderbolts game or any other professional sporting event for that matter, you've likely seen the famous Kiss Cam. This is where they go around the stadium and put two people on the jumbotron and encourage them to show their love for one another. Sometimes this leads to hilarious fails, like when they unknowingly put a brother and sister on there or two complete strangers who have no interest in swapping spit with one another. In the case of Saturday night's Thunderbolts game at the Ford Center, the Kiss Cam may end up being responsible for a long-term relationship.

The team's former game emcee turned account executive, Stephen Rickard, shared the story of Jordan and Hunter, two strangers who share a love of the Thunderbolts and could ultimately share a love for each other after sharing a couple of flirtatious messages on the Kiss Cam over the course of the game.

Jordan & Hunter - A Kiss Cam Love Story in Pictures According to a post on his Facebook page , Stephen had personally invited Jordan Schwoeppe and her family to Star Wars Night after watching her play basketball for the South Spencer Lady Rebels earlier in the week. The original plan was for her prom date to join her, but for whatever reason, they weren't able to make it, so she brought her friend Mason instead.

Ahead of the game, Jordan's mom made a comment that there was no way the two of them would make it on the Kiss Cam. Stephen apparently saw that as a challenge and put the wheels in motion to make it happen. He spoke to Jordan and Mason during the first intermission and gave them a heads up to be ready. And ready they were with each of them having a message prepared on their phone to show the whole arena.

Where things go from here is anyone's guess. Will they go out on a date or two and realize they're not right for each other? Or, will it turn into something more? Will the day come when they tell their kids and grandkids about how they met at a hockey game while the whole stadium watched? Who knows. However it plays out, they'll definitely have a story to share for years to come.

Best of luck you two!

[Source: Stephen Rickard on Facebook]

