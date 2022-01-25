The FDA has shared information about a massive voluntary brand recall after it was discovered that a popular ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese meal may contain undisclosed allergens.

Undeclared Trace Amounts of Milk Found

According to the press release from the FDA, 15,626 cases of the macaroni and cheese product have been placed under a voluntary recall after an independent third-party testing indicated that one of the meals in the production lot contained a "trace amount of milk protein" that were not declared on the product's label.

Where Is It Sold?

The recall includes Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze Lot 60J0421. A quick search of the Walmart website does show this product is available for purchase at area stores including Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, and Princeton in Indiana, as well as Henderson, Owensboro, and Morganfield locations in Kentucky.

In another quick search, this time using Instacart to search for the product, it appears that it is also sold in Meijer, Target, Schnucks, Fresh Thyme Market, and Fresh Market.

Consumer Safety is Top Priority

The FDA press release also advises,

At Amy’s Kitchen, the safety of consumers is the top priority. Amy’s follows the highest possible food safety and quality control standards to ensure the safety and full enjoyment of its meals and is committed to implementing corrective actions flowing from the investigation of this event. Consumers may contact Amy’s Consumer Relations team with any questions at 800-643-0570. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm Pacific Standard Time.

I Have Some. What Do I Do With It?

If you are concerned that you may have one of the products impacted by the voluntary recall, you should check your freezer for Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze with Lot Code 60J0421 and a "Best Before" date of 10/2023.

If you are in possession of the product and you or someone in your household has an allergy or sensitivity to milk, you are encouraged to throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

[Source: Food and Drug Administration]

