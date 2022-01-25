The former Bowlodrome location on East 14th Street in Owensboro has been completely transformed. Check out the new long-anticipated Southern Lanes bowling alley and family entertainment center. Grand Opening specials will be offered all week long.

I loved going to Bowlodrome throughout the years. Club 300 was a birthday tradition with my friends. It was just a fun place to spend time and to make memories. All of that has changed but in a great way! It's completely transformed into something that all ages will enjoy. Everyone always complains that there's nothing for teens in Owensboro to do. Well, if bowling is your thing, there are plenty of lanes. If you like to play arcade games there are plenty to choose from. If you like to drink while shooting some pool, that's another option. Need a place to have a birthday party? Yep, that can happen here too. This is something that Owensboro has needed for families and teens.

Southern Lanes Now Open in Owensboro

The former Bowlodrome Bowling Alley and Lounge was purchased by Don Litten last year. Litten owns Southern Lanes in Bowling Green and wanted to bring the same family entertainment vibe to this new location. It was completely reimagined, and after months of renovations, it finally opened this week.

Today I had the chance to talk to Southern Lanes manager Tanner Johnson. I wanted to find out more about Southern Lanes Owensboro and what became of Club 300. I know you're wondering the same thing! 🎤🎶🎵

"We have 3 locations now, in Owensboro, Hopkinsville, and Bowling Green. We wanted to give Owensboro a nice one-stop-shop family fun entertainment center. We have bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, an arcade, a snack bar, and Club 300. We are keeping the name of the bar and are looking to do karaoke eventually.", Tanner Shared.

"Come by today for our Bowl Your Brains Out Special! For $11 per person Monday through Friday from opening till 4 pm, you can Bowl an unlimited amount of games (bowling shoes not included).", he shared when asked about grand opening specials happening this week.

They're also hiring if you need a job.

