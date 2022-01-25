These DIY Backyard Guest House Kits Are The Perfect Addition To Your Yard

You can find pretty much anything on Amazon nowadays, including your very own backyard guest houses.

Amazon sells DIY backyard guest houses that can be delivered right to your doorstep. These kits come in several styles and sizes that can be used for a variety of things such as:

She Shed

Guest House

Pool House

Spare Bedroom

Home Gym

Office Space

Dog House (for you or the dog)

Art Studio

Storage Space

Play House

and more

These kits aren't just basic boxes or anything, no. They are stylish guest houses that you're going to actually want to spend time to escape in. Once you build them, you can begin designing them any way you want from painting the interior/exterior to decorating it for however you chose to use the building. It should be noted that before purchasing one, you will most likely want to contact your city because you might need to get your structure approved before you begin building.

With tax season upon us, you might be inclined to use that refund on one of these DIY backyard guest house kits. As previously mentioned, you can use these for a variety of things depending on your wants/needs. Personally, I wouldn't mind getting one for my backyard to use as a guest house for whenever family/friends come into town. They would have their own space/privacy. Heck, you could probably even turn one of these into your very own Airbnb!

Get our free mobile app

The possibilities are endless with these kits. However, they do come at a price. The guest houses range from $8,000 to $10,000. So, it might not be a reality for you to purchase at this time, but it never hurts to dream or to save up for one. Check out these DIY backyard guest houses below to see which one you'd like to add to your backyard.

Check Out These DIY Backyard Guest Houses On Amazon Amazon sells DIY backyard guest houses that can be delivered right to your doorstep. These kits come in several styles and sizes that can be used for a variety of things.

Nashville, TN Airbnb Looks Like A Barbie Dream House Barbie meets Nashville in this incredible Airbnb. Perfect for a girls trip, birthday trip, bachelorette party weekend, or any reason to love PINK!

Luxury Cabin in the Kentucky Mountains Is Perfect For A Quiet Getaway Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway. We found a luxury cabin in the Kentucky Mountains and it's perfect.

$8 Million House Comes with 2-Houses and 3-Caves