New Research Shows Red Wine Can Reduce the Risk of Catching Covid

This is something that we should have known about nearly two years ago when this whole mess started.

We have been living in a pandemic since early 2020. Covid-19 has been a thorn in our side in so many ways, causing obvious illness, shortages, canceled events, stores closing, and more. I know we are all tired of hearing about it and can't wait for it to be a thing of the past. However, that certainly isn't the case at this time.

We have all heard about preventative measures that we can do to avoid contracting Covid such as social distancing, wearing a mask, staying home, getting vaccinated...we know the drill. But now there's one more preventative measure that we can add to the list that is actually enjoyable. Drink more red wine.

Drink More Red Wine To Reduce The Risk Of Catching Covid

According to Mirror, a new study out of the U.K. found that people who consumed five or more glasses of red wine a week had a 17% lower risk of catching the virus. While that isn't a large percentage, it's better than nothing, right?! Sometimes you just have to take what you can get.

How Does Red Wine Reduce The Risk Of Catching Covid?

I know what you're thinking...this is something that would have been nice to know about a long time ago. I agree. But how does drinking red wine actually help you reduce the risk of catching Covid? The scientists who conducted this study believe that red wine's high content of polyphenol is responsible for this because it is known to help battle the flu and other respiratory conditions.

Does Other Alcohol Work Too?

According to Mirror, the study found that white wine and champagne also have a hand in helping to prevent getting the virus. Those who drank one to four glasses of either of those in a week had an 8% lower risk of being infected. However, that's really it when it comes to alcohol. If you're a beer drinker, you're out of luck here. The study found that any amount of beer or cider leads to a 28% higher risk of catching Covid.

But don't rush to the store and drink as much red wine as you possibly can. The study also warns that drinking a heavy amount of any alcohol could lead to a higher risk from the virus overall. So just stick to the above guidelines to drinking wine, and not only will you be happy that you're drinking wine, but you'll be doing it for a good cause.

(H/T- Mirror)

