Watch Missouri Ducks Throw Down on Dogs Invading Their Stream

If you and your dogs decide to cross a stream, you need to remember that now you're in duck territory. A family learned this recently as their Golden Retrievers received a throw down from a feathered duck navy.

This happened near Branson recently. According to the video description, the walking trail idea was the humans. Here's the backstory they shared:

Lorrie Brown, of Branson, Missouri, started building trails on her property when all the dog park and walking trails closed due to COVID-19. They’ve since built 10 miles of trails including a cabin, pond, and campground. The trails have been a great source of exercise and refreshment for Lorrie and her three dogs. She says she’s even had her cats join in the hikes, befriended a deer, and met a family of ducks.

I have to wonder if this was a mother duck going berserk trying to protect ducklings.

I can tell you from experience that duck fury is not to be messed with or underestimated. I got bitten by one of these feathered predators at the St. Louis Zoo on the first date with my now wife (yes, she married me after watching me get owned by a duck...shocking I know). A duck bite is painful and really embarrassing to explain to an ER nurse. (Don't ask me how I know)

I felt sorry for the dogs. The retrievers were just following the humans through the stream and did not know that Daffy and friends were gonna go nuclear. It's a duck's world. The rest of us just live in it.

