Watch Missouri Family Reunite with Sister After 2 Years Apart

This has been a sad reality many families have faced as a side effect of the ongoing pandemic. A Missouri family had been separated from their sister for nearly 2 years due to travel restrictions. This is their happy reunion that happened in Branson recently.

I still have to wonder how something like this can be possible. Here's the story of the Foreman family in Branson and why they were apart for so long as shared on their video description on YouTube:

Susana Foreman moved to Melbourne, Australia, in late 2019, just months before the pandemic shut down international travel. “Everyone had plans to visit her,” Wyatt Sloan, the partner of Susana’s younger sister Patricia, told Storyful. “Then the pandemic struck six months later. All plans for family visits were put on hold. At first for a summer. Then a year. Then another year.”

Susana didn't think she'd be home for Thanksgiving this year either, but she was given unexpected approval and this is the result.

The word is that Susana only told one of her sisters so she could arrange for the family to be at the airport without knowing the real reason.

The Associated Press reported recently that more and more reunions are happening thanks to easing of travel restrictions. While it's understandable that countries are being cautious, it's sad that families like Susana's have had to suffer like this. Here's hoping this is just the beginning of loved ones together again.

