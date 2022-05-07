Watch Missouri Man Surprise His Mom with Dementia on Her Birthday

A Missouri man had to drive 17 hours to surprise his mom on her birthday. She has struggled with dementia for years. The video of that moment shows the heartwarming moment when they were reunited and she immediately recognized him.

This is the story of Joseph Mills and his 90-year-old mother Alice. Joseph drove 17 hours from his Missouri home to see Alice in Connecticut. 2 years ago, Alice was diagnosed with dementia so Joseph had no idea if his mother would even know him. They had been separated for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. Would the reunion allow her a lucid moment where she would know her son? Spoiler Alert: SHE DID.

This sweet family reunion has become a sensation on TikTok since it was first shared.

If you have had a family member that has dealt with dementia in any form, you know it can be a cruel medical condition. The CDC mentions that dementia is just a general term for anyone who has "an impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities". I've dealt with it with both my parents and it's an awful dilemma when you have loved ones who don't even remember you.

The fact that Alice had such a wonderful lucid moment when she saw her son Joey is an encouragement for all family's that face dementia that there is a glimmer of hope for good moments every now and then.

