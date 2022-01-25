St. Louis Cardinals Announce 30 Theme Nights For Upcoming Season

We all have our fingers crossed that the season stays pm time with the current lockout we just don't know. However, that's not stopping the St. Louis Cardinals from rolling out 30-Theme Nights for the upcoming season.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Louis Cardinals have a heck of a theme ticket schedule for the new season and added four new Theme Ticket dates to the 2022 calendar, including St. Louis CITY SC Night, Friends Night, WWE Night, and Shakespeare Night.

Everything from Peanuts Night, Nurses Night, Friends Night, and more Cardinal fans will have plenty of theme nights to attend this season. The first theme night is scheduled for Monday, April 11 when the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. That night fans can take home a Cardinals-themed Linus bobblehead.

If you are graduating this year you will want to attend the Class of 2022 Night, where 2022 graduates of all ages (middle school, high school, college, and grad school!) will receive an exclusive Class of 2022 t-shirt! On Sesame Street Day (Sunday, May 15) fans can either select a unique double bobblehead featuring our favorite birds (Fredbird & Big Bird) or a Build-A-Bear Workshop Elmo plush wearing a Cardinals jersey.

I am looking forward to Margaritaville Night and Christmas in July nights at the ballpark. It never fails that each season the Cardinals always do really good promotional giveaways and theme nights. Here's hoping the season starts on time and we can enjoy a full season of baseball. Finally!

St. Louis Home Has a Shark and Egyptian Coffin on the Walls