Owensboro teen, Annalee Yager, has a passion for songwriting and she just recently released her first single "Magnolia". Her musical talents are far beyond her years and it's incredible.

A LOVE OF MUSIC BUT NEW TO THE INDUSTRY

Annalee began piano lessons at the young age of 5. She then became involved with the choir in middle school and has continued through high school. She's only been writing music since she was 13 but didn’t start really getting involved in the music industry until she turned 15. Now she's taking it on by storm writing music and recording her latest single. She told us she likes all music genres but really loves organic pop.

MAKING A TRUE CONNECTION THROUGH MUSIC

Annalee says; One thing I love to do is write down stories from different perspectives like magnolia. I think it’s important to practice this because it makes it easier to connect to people who are different than you and might not have all the same opinions as you. I love getting to know people! I think it’s a beautiful thing to get to know someone whom you’ve never met and learn about how they’ve lived their lives!

She told us she's growing and learning daily on this music journey. Currently, she's written over 13 different songs and has plans on writing more.

NOT JUST A SONGBIRD

Annalee is a Sophomore at Daviess County High School. She is active on the swim, tennis, and golf teams. This young lady is going to do big things and we cannot wait to watch her success.

You can listen to her first single "Magnolia" right here or on Apple Music.



HERE'S ANNALEE'S INTERVIEW FROM THE MORNING SHOW:

