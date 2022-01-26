I'll admit it. That cup of ice cream looks delicious. It probably is. I mean, can you go wrong with a single serving cup of vanilla/chocolate swirl? I'm pretty sure that when we visited a dairy farm for an elementary school field trip, getting that cup of ice cream was the highlight of the day.

Y'all remember that right? We learned about the farm and met the cows and watched them get milked. Then, right before it was time to load back up on the bus, we got the money shot. That little, tempting cup of ice cream!

But, then, and you'll remember this too. They gave us a freaking wooden spoon to eat with it. You know what ice cream tastes like when you try to eat it off a wooden spoon. It tastes like wood. You might as well go lick the side of a tree because it's the same darn thing.

Really, People???!!! Who decided that making spoons out of wood made sense? That's some Little House on the Prairie BS. Am I wrong? Who's idea was this? Geppetto?

I have to give a shout out to @melmadara from Twitter. I scrolled across her post a couple of days ago and it completely triggered me. Clearly.

You know, she's not wrong. Those wooden spoons have a flavor of their own and they detract from the flavor of the things you're trying to eat with them.

So, imagine my surprise to learn that you can still buy wooden spoons online. Like, people are doing this for real. On purpose. As a matter of fact, if you have the urge to scrape Pinocchio across your tongue, there's a company called Gmark that sells 100 wooden "tasting" spoons for $6.99 with FREE shipping if you're an Amazon Prime customer. If you're feeling frisky, go for it.

I'm serious. CHECK IT OUT! There are actually multiple companies manufacturing and selling these things. Did we learn nothing from the dairy farm, People?

