It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! We have exciting news to share today about the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the beloved, annual parade is returning to downtown Owensboro this year!

The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, which is comprised solely of volunteers who love Christmas and work so diligently to make sure that Owensboro has one of the best "holly, jolly" parades in Kentucky, has been meeting for weeks to determine the plan for 2021. After much careful deliberation, they have decided the Christmas Parade is ON! While, it's going to be an entirely different experience, this idea sounds festive and fun. How about a Parade Stroll?

The Parade Association says, "As we continue living with the reality of COVID-19, we have learned and explored many ideas about how to keep spectators and participants as safe as possible. This year our parade will look a bit different. We will be celebrating as a 'reverse parade'- with floats as static displays and spectators moving West to East through the parade route. We will encourage family groups to move through the parade route together, social distancing from the other groups, and masking if that is appropriate for you."

Get our free mobile app

As always, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will have a theme and participating organizations are encouraged to decorate their floats around that theme. This year, the theme is simple and fitting. It's WELCOME BACK (Back Together for Christmas)!

The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, November 20th at 4:30pm. If you and your organization would like to enter a float, the deadline to do so is Saturday, October 30th and you can do so by CLICKING HERE!

The Owensboro-Daviess Christmas Parade is billed as "Where Kentucky Starts Christmas!"

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked