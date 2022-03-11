One Of Kind Illinois Restaurant Corn Dog Menu Will Blow Your Mind

Your mind will be blown by this one-of-a-kind corn dog menu at a restaurant in Illinois.

Corn Dogs Are An Underrated Food

I believe corn dogs are an underrated food. I think it is because of stereotyping. Most people when they think of corn dogs, immediately picture a carnival or even worse a box of frozen ones. If done correctly, corn dogs actually have a lot of potential.

Did You Know There Is A Restaurant In Illinois That Specializes In Corn Dogs

I have never heard of a corn dog restaurant until now. They have taken the corn dog game to the next level. This place is shaking the reputation of just being fair food. Their corn dogs are really something special.

The name of these corn dog experts is "Kong Dog." They have two locations including 1749 Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview and 1424 West Taylor Street in Chicago. The work they are doing with corn dogs is amazing. Check it out for yourself.

According to kongdog.us,

"A new bite to grab." "Try our new brand of corn dogs trendy, delicious, and homemade." "New uniqueness and fun flavors await you."

The Famous Kong Dog Corn Dog Menu

Here are some of the tasty corn dogs you will find on their menu.

Original Kong Dog

Potato Kong Dog

Sweet Potato Kong Dog

Churro Kong Dog

Rainbow Kong Dog

Ramen Kong Dog

Hot Cheeto Kong Dog

Spaghetti Kong Dog

Sweet Chili Doritos Kong Dog

Injeolmi Kong Dog

You can also choose your fillings...

Whole Beef Sausage

Whole Mozzarella

Half Beef Half Mozzarella

Whole Chicken Sausage

Whole Plant-Based Sauage

Half Mozzarella Half Cheddar

Half Beef Half Cheddar

Looks like the perfect food road trip. For more info, HERE.

