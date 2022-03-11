As you may have heard, Owensboro's getting a new Chili's Grill & Bar set to open later in the summer. You can find everything from burgers, steaks, chicken, quesadillas to ribs on the menu. Which food item is your favorite at Chili's Grill & Bar?

Chili's BBQ Brisket Burger

Chili's Grill & Bar was a staple to visit when shopping in Evansville. Unfortunately, they closed their doors for good at the height of the pandemic in May 2020. I was bummed to lose my Chili's fix. The restaurant is also part of my Chicago airport experience whenever I fly through, but it isn't often enough. Now, the news that Owensboro will be home to their every own Chili's Bar & Grill is something to get excited about!

Now, on to my favorite items on the Chili's menu. They have a very diverse menu, so it's hard to choose my top ten, but I'll give it a try!

Let us start with an appetizer to get the meal going. I'm having trouble deciding between my two favorites to pick a number one.

BONE-IN WINGS



Chili's wings are so perfectly crispy, juicy, and flavorful. They're great to eat as an appetizer or meal. Depending on my mood, I'll have them dipped in buffalo sauce or their special house-made bbq sauce. Whatever way they toss them, they're tasty.

Cathy McCullen agrees, "Love to eat at chili's always great food and service."

Erica Johnson raved, "Chili's is one of my favorite restaurants!"

CLASSIC NACHOS WITH BEEF

Chili's Classic Nachos with Beef

Chili's Classic Nachos with Beef consists of beef, shredded cheese, black beans, jalapeños, Skillet Queso with beef. The reason why I love their nachos so much is the way that they're cooked. I like my nachos a little on the crispy side. Theirs are more like a tortilla chip, where you can pick it up and the toppings don't fall off. Delicious!

William A Freund Sr. thinks the photo doesn't even do the nachos justice, "I love their nachos. The ones I get look better than these and taste delicious."

Lynne Davison agrees with me, "Best Nachos EVER!!!"

Moving on to my lunch staple at Chili's Bar & Grill, and my all-time favorite thing on the menu. This isn't hard for me to choose at all!

BIG BACON BBQ BURGER

Chili's Big Bacon BBQ Burger

If it's lunchtime and I'm flying through Chicago, you best believe this burger will be in my belly. It consists of two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house BBQ, and cheddar cheese (minus onion & pickle for me). I'm obviously not worried about calories! It comes with a side of their crispy french fries. Now, I'm hungry.

Taylor Albertson is a happy camper, "Ordered a burger and fries on Super Bowl Sunday and just wanted to say what a great job! On a busy take-out day, I only waited 2 minutes for my order to be brought out. And it was hot, delicious, and cooked as ordered."

Kim Smith and I have something in common, "I love Chili's Bar & Grill! The best steak and burger!!! Oh, and the loaded potato soup, oh now I'm hungry. I know what's for supper!"

Let's move on to the dinner options that I know and love. There are always a couple of menu options I always have trouble deciding between.

HONEY-CHIPOTLE FULL ORDER RIBS

Chili's Honey-Chipotle Full Order Ribs

Yes, this is a full rack of ribs! It reheats quite nicely to make two meals. My favorite is the honey-chipotle sauce, but sometimes I prefer the texas dry rub. I'll just order half of each to experience both options sometimes. It comes with two sides. You must try the roasted street corn. You won't be disappointed!

Bonnie Holtz shares her love of Chili's, "My favorite!"

Debbie Wright Elliott also loves the corn on the cob, "I actually ate there yesterday and had leftovers today for lunch. Chili’s has the best corn on the cob! I would put it up against any other restaurant."

CLASSIC RIBEYE

Chili's Chili's Classic Ribeye

Just look at the seasoning on this ribeye! My mouth is watering right now. I love a good ribeye steak cooked at medium temperature. It comes with two sides of your choosing. My goodness, it is so good. Probably the first menu item I order when the new restaurant opens in August.

Danielle Pearl Wilcox enjoyed her experience, "Had the best restaurant experience in a long time. All staff was nice, kind, and patient. Food was on point too. Pleasantly surprised."

Leisa Griffith recommends Chili's, "It's our every Sunday eating place..Food is always good and the service we receive is awesome..we love Chili's!"

BOWL OF THE ORIGINAL CHILI

Chili's Bowl of the Original Chili

Depending on what I order, I may start my meal with a bowl of the original recipe chili, filled with beef and a signature blend of spices (minus onions for me). Then top it off with shredded cheese and tortilla strips, which provide added flavor. It's almost as good as my Momma used to make!

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE

Chili's Molten Chocolate Cake

If there's room in our bellies, we go for the molten chocolate cake to split. It's a chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell. What a great way to top off a delicious meal!

Before they open the new restaurant in Owensboro, don't forget to sign up for Chili's FREE Rewards Card. Members get FREE Chips & Salsa with every food purchase.

CHIPS & SALSA

Now that I've shared my favorite Chili's menu items, what food are excited to try?

MariAnnaW shared her experience at Chili's Bar & Grill in Lexington on Trip Advisor,

"This Chili's restaurant was the best chain restaurant we've ever been to. We were on vacation and wanted to see a game local to us. They seated us with a good view of the television. The waitress was extremely friendly and helpful and was attentive to every need. We explained that we were traveling on for another couple of hours after dinner, and she brought us tea and soda refills in a to-go cup so we could take them with us. Some of the best service we've experienced. The food was good; ribs, burgers, and fresh fries. It tasted really good because it was served with such friendly southern hospitality. We highly recommend this restaurant."

The team at Chili's Bar & Grill likes to be involved in the community, and are big supporters of St. Jude Children's Hospital. Maybe we can team up for our St. Jude Radiothon next year.

The new restaurant will be located at the former location of Golden Corral in Owensboro.

Google Maps