Do You Know The Real Reason For Wearing Green On St. Patty’s Day?

Growing up I remember what a big deal it was to make sure we wore green to school on St. Patrick's Day but I never actually remember anyone telling me why.

A GREAT TOPIC OF CONVERSATION

Angel here and earlier this week my son, Tucker, came home from school a little frazzled about wearing green for St. Patrick's Day. He asked me and I was literally stopped in my tracks because I didn't have a good answer for him other than "so you don't get pinched." Well, wouldn't you know he answered back with "why do you get pinched for not wearing green?". Crap I didn't know either of these answers. Mom 0-Tuck 2. I decided I would figure it out for both of us.

SO WHY DO WE WEAR GREEN ANYWAY?

Let me just throw a blot twist on you, green wasn't even the original color for St. Patrick's Day. I found a great article in Reader's Digest that explains it perfectly;

One of the reasons we wear green on St. Patrick’s Day is because of Ireland’s nickname, The Emerald Isle. The green stripe in the Irish flag also played a role. Traditionally, the green represents the Catholics of Ireland, the orange represents the Protestant population, and the white in the middle symbolizes the peace between the two religions.

There are tons of symbols for St. Patrick's Day but wearing green and four-leafed clovers are the ones I remember the most.

ONTO PINCHING!

Here's the deal you pinch me for not wearing green you're getting punched. It's totally your call but I wouldn't gamble on it I'm tiny but a bit spicy. When I was a kid if I forgot I'd always use the excuse I have green eyes, sometimes that got me by and other times it didn't.

If someone pinches me they better hope they're invisible because I am gonna LOOOOOSE IT.

HOW FOLKS FROM IRELAND CELEBRATE WITH GREEN

St Patrick's Day Is Celebrated In Dublin Getty Images loading...

St Patrick's Day Is Celebrated In Dublin Getty Images loading...

Coronavirus Sees Dublin's St Patrick's Parade Cancelled Getty Images loading...

Another St Patrick's Day During The Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

TROLL PUB UNDER THE BRIDGE IN LOUISVILLE This underground Louisville restaurant promises unique dining experiences and a super fun atmosphere.