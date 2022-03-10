You Can Feel Like Smoky Mountain Royalty in this Castle Near Pigeon Forge

Who doesn't love a trip to the Smoky Mountains? Some of my favorite vacations have been spent soaking up the stunning views of the Smoky Mountains and taking in the fun tourist attractions on the Gatlinburg strip or the main drag in Pigeon Forge. There's so much to do and see.

The Perfect Distance

I think the Gatlinburg/ Pigeon Forge area is the perfect place to vacation because it's far enough away that you can go and stay the whole week, but it's close enough to go for a long weekend too. My husband and I have taken a weekend and rented a cabin with friends in the Smoky Mountains, and let me tell you, it was the most fun weekend we've ever had. We'd spend the days exploring, and the evenings hanging out on the patio drinking beer and playing board games. It was really a great time!

A Cabin Fit For a King

This cabin would be the most unique getaway if you're wanting to visit the Smoky Mountains with a big group of friends or take the whole family with you. The cabin was built to look like a castle, complete with a spiral staircase! The cabin/castle sleeps 16 people, it has 3 bedrooms and 10 beds, plus no waiting for a bathroom because there are 4 bathrooms too!

Here's what Airbnb says about this unique Smoky Mountain stay:

Let your imagination run wild at ‘Braxdon’s Castle,’ a regal 3-bed, 3.5-bath vacation rental set in the majestic Smoky Mountains. A breathtaking view of Mt. Le Conte paints the backdrop of this kingdom, set on .65 acres. Soak in the vistas from the hot tub or venture down to Gatlinburg to get a closer look inside the National Park. Also nearby are the abundant attractions of Pigeon Forge. After a full day of adventures, this sprawling castle calls you home for a game of pool, darts or Pac-Man!

Want to see inside the cabin? Check out the photos below, and if you want to book this unique stay, you can see the Airbnb listing here.

Forget a Cabin, You Can Stay in a Smoky Mountain Castle Near Gatlinburg This Airbnb will definitely make you feel like Smoky Mountain royalty!