Don't let the name fool you, Our Pet of the Week, OSCAR, is anything but a grouch. He's at It Takes a Village waiting to meet you and show you how un-grouch-like he really is.

OSCAR is a one-year-old, 50-pound pup who was picked up in Spencer County, Indiana. Although not positive of his breed, the folks at ITV think he might be a Chocolate Lab mix - he certainly looks like it.

OSCAR has had fun on a few rent-a-dog outings lately. Everyone who meets him comments on how outgoing and friendly he is. One recent 'renter' had a ringing endorsement for OSCAR. I can't say it any better, so I won't try to. Here's what they had to say...

OSCAR rode perfectly in the car, and never barked! He is a handsome boy, that was easily loved by all our friends who came to see him. His favorite thing was laying on the couch with anyone who would snuggle him. He loved the attention from all the people in the house. He is beyond lovable and not rowdy at all! We would keep him in a heartbeat if we could, but he will make the perfect addition to someone’s family."

OSCAR loves to play with other doggies and seems to get along with all of them, but ITV tells us he would do best in a home without young kids.

If you think you might be interested in adopting OSCAR, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if you and OSCAR are a good fit for each other.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

