This Kentucky Lake Has A Hidden Grotto, Waterfall and Fun Way To Explore All of the Beauty [PHOTOS]

Kentucky is so full of beauty and adventure. Every where you look, there is breathtaking beauty that is filled with hills, green, rock cliffs, caves, mines, waterfalls, and lakes. And, the adventures that go along with the states natural wonders are over the top amazing.

Get our free mobile app

One of the many adventures involves paddle boarding at Grayson Lake, Kentucky.

Where is Grayson Lake Kentucky?

According to Kentucky Tourism,

Grayson Lake is located in Carter and Elliott counties; impounded from the Little Sandy River by the Corps of Engineers in 1968. Sheer sandstone canyons and gentle slopes surround the 1,512 acres of Grayson Lake.

What Is There To Do At Grayson Lake?

You can find so many things to do, but these are the most popular and unique according to Kentucky Parks and Recreation:

Top Five Things To Do

1. Kayak to Grotto Falls.

2. Hike the Beech Hemlock Trail to view sandstone rock formations.

3. Play a round of golf on the 18-hole championship golf course.

4. Camp in the 71-site full service campground

5. Hike the Lick Falls Overlook to explore or photograph the cliff line.

If you are like me and you love outdoor adventures, all of these activities sound amazing and I was so excited to learn that there is somebody to help me enjoy lake Grayson to the fullest. The adventure company, SUP, will take you on guided tours to explore the incredible man-made reservoir.

What Is SUP?

We are a SUP adventure company leading tours in KY & traveling to amazing destinations throughout the world! Join us for a Gorge Underground Mine Glow Tour in the Red River Gorge, a Cumberland Falls or Grayson Lake tour, or an international adventure....Sup Kentucky is a top-rated Stand Up Paddling and Kayaking adventure company. We offer eco-friendly tours throughout Kentucky as well as a limited number of international trips each year. Sup Kentucky's most popular adventure is our Underground Mine Glow tour, which takes place in the heart of the Red River Gorge....Our Kentucky adventures also include river, lake, and stream tours. Sup Kentucky aims to make SUP paddleboarding accessible to everyone! Every trip we offer gives you the chance to explore beautiful surroundings, enjoy the great outdoors and hone your Sup paddling skills, of course!

Take a Look At A SUP Adventure at Grayson Lake

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

SUP Kentucky/Facebook SUP Kentucky/Facebook loading...

Watch A POV Video of the Trip Into the Hidden Grotto

Another Adventure You Can Be A Part of with SUP

SUP Is Hiring

If you think SUP looks like a fun thing to be a part of, how about working with them?

Book your SUP adventure, HERE! Also, follow SUP on Facebook.

Check Out More Cool Tristate Adventures

Cross A Suspension Bridge And Hike Unbelievable Trails In Indiana State Park

The Evansville Area Ultimate Bucket List