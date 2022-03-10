Kentucky Elementary School Honors Teacher’s Memory In A “Paws”itively Perfect Way

One Owensboro Elementary School is honoring a former teacher in the most PAWSitive way and they are asking the community to be a big part of it.

WHO WAS MELISSA BABER?

Melissa was a former Sutton Elementary School Assistant. She passed suddenly and way too soon in 2015. She had such an impact on the students and staff they had to do something to make sure her legacy was carried on through the years.

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS

Sutton Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, Tiffany Hoffman, worked right alongside Melissa and was one of her very best friends. She founded the "Help Friends with Paws For Melissa Baber" Mrs. Hoffman wanted to do something to keep her memory and spirit alive for years to come.

Melissa loved animals. Tiffany decided to host a pet supply drive in her classroom the first year and after that, it caught on throughout the whole school eventually becoming community-wide.

A FRIENDLY COMPETITION

Now students have a friendly competition among classrooms. They set goals each year and award a first, second, and third-place prize.

Sutton would like to invite you to be a part of their pet drive. You can donate items to the school located at 2060 Lewis Lane in Owensboro. You can also drop items at the WBKR studios at 3301 Frederica Street and we will deliver them. And new this year if you would like to donate via Amazon they will have it shipped straight to Sutton Elementary School. If you are a parent of a child at Sutton you can include their name.

ITEMS NEEDED: (CAN BE USED IF CLEAN)

FOOD

TOYS

TREATS

CAT LITTER

PUPPY PADS

CLEANING SUPPLIES

OLD BLANKETS/TOWELS

Please feel free to donate even if you don't have a child attending school. The more donations the merrier. All donations can be taken to Sutton Elementary School and left for Ms. Hoffman or you can bring items to WBKR at 3301 Frederica Street and we will deliver the items.

