You Can Help “Adopt” a Grandparent in Boonville Nursing Homes This Easter

With all the negativity and scary things going on in the world, sometimes it's just nice to hear about someone doing good for the community. That's exactly what Ryse Brinkley is doing in Boonville.

Canva Canva loading...

Why "adopt" a grandparent?

Ryse saw a need to make sure people in nursing homes feel extra special around Easter. She's working to make sure each resident gets their very own Easter basket, and you can help her by "adopting" a grandparent.

This isn't Ryse's first time giving back either, last year in Boonville she did a giveback for the firefighters, and hosted Adopt a Cop for police week in Boonville. When I asked her about her reason for giving back, she told me that she loves to give back, and since she is a stay-at-home mom to two boys, she likes to show them ways they can become involved and give back to their community. She wants to show them the importance of helping others, and I think that's great. She's shared many photos of their shopping trips to get supplies for the baskets and her kiddos are involved every step of the way.

Ryse Brinkley Ryse Brinkley loading...

"Adopting" a grandparent is a fun way of sponsoring a nursing home resident in Boonville for Easter. Ryse is working to make every resident an Easter basket to gift them. What's really cool is when you sponsor an Easter basket, Ryse will include your name on the card that's delivered with the basket so the person receiving the basket will know who it came from.

How much does it cost?

It's $20 to "adopt" a grandparent, and your donation includes a basket, stuffed animal, card, Peeps, and lotion. She said there is no profit off this, the entire $20 goes to the basket for the grandparents.

Ryse Brinkley Ryse Brinkley loading...

How many baskets are being sponsored?

Ryse currently has had enough Easter baskets sponsored to gift to every resident in Woodmont in Boonville, Transcendent North in Boonville, and she's currently working on finishing out Boonville Transcendent South. She currently has 28 out of 59 grandparents "adopted" there, so she's really close to having everyone sponsored.

Once she gets every grandparent "adopted" Ryse plans to go back through and make baskets for the workers with extra donations.

Ryse Brinkley Ryse Brinkley loading...

How to donate:

You can reach out to Ryse on Facebook (by clicking here) if you're interested in donating a basket.

See Inside Indiana's Oldest Restaurant The Log Inn in Haubstadt is the Oldest Restaurant in the state of Indiana, and it's for sale. Take a look inside!