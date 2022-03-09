Scales Lake In Boonville Hiring For Summer Positions

If your teen is looking for a summer job, Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has several positions open this summer.

Scales Lake Park in Boonville could be one of the Evansville area's best hidden gems during the summer. Being a resident of Boonville, I have been visiting the park my entire life. Yet it still surprises me that some folks in the area have either never been or never heard of it.

For those who haven't visited Scales Lake Park, you're really missing out. There, you can go camping, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, swimming, and they even have a little petting zoo. There's so much to do there, and it's fun for the entire family. However, in order for that fun to happen, the park has to have a staff in place to keep it going. That's why Scales Lake Park is looking to hire summer help.

Scales Lake Park Hiring Summer Positions

According to a recent Facebook post, Scales Lake is now accepting applications for the following positions: Lifeguards, concession, laborer, day camp counselor, and beach manager.

The post also mentions that their part-time hourly rates have increased this year, so that's a nice little bonus. Those who are interesting in applying for any of these positions must be 16 years old or close to turning 16.

It's a great way for high school and college students to make a little extra cash during the summer. You can pick up an application at the Scales Lake gatehouse any day of the week until 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Audrey at 812-897-6200 M-F 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

