Mother Sees Deceased Son’s Image Handing Her a Flower In Photo of Campfire – Can You See It, Too?

The loss of a loved one is devastating. Even if you have time to prepare yourself for their passing, it is often very hard to deal with the loss. Especially, the loss of a child.

It's Not the Way It's Supposed To Be

Parents are supposed to pass away before their children. It's the order of things, the cycle of life. But, in some instances, when a child dies, that cycle is temporally bent into a shape with jagged edges that rips through the heart of a parent. It's not supposed to be this way, but sometimes it is. It's not fair and it hurts, but it happens. And, you must somehow find the strength to live on with, through, and away from your intense grief.

Finding Peace

Although I've lost three babies before they were born, I have no idea what it's like to lose a baby once it's born, like my new Facebook friend, Chelsea and her partner. They lost their baby at five months old and they find peace in the things they see around them. Signs that their son is always with them.

One of those signs came in the flames of a campfire. An unexpected and beautiful sign of a son's love.

My partner and I lost our son 4 years ago when he was 5 months old. Every time we take a trip we get some kind of sign from him and a lot of times people don’t believe us. I think this one is pretty clear though. My sweet boy brought us a rose.

More Signs of Her Son's Spirit

Chelsea has seen many signs that her son's spirit is still with her. She shared a Facebook post with me of one of those moments.

So Many Signs

Chelsea has been getting signs from her son's sprit since the day he passed away. She shared many of them with me. I admire her strength so much and I'm honored she shared her stories with me.

I know that there have been some really bad times since her baby son passed away, but her ability to remember him through the everyday connections and signs, is truly that of a great mother and woman.

On this International Women's Day, I believe I have found a woman that truly deserves to be celebrated. Her love for her deceased son, her commitment to her partner during the darkest of times, her strength to move beyond the unthinkable, and her resilience to live on for her son, are beautiful and amazing.

Thank you, Chelsea, for sharing these toughing moments with us.

